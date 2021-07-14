Stocks wobble

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling in afternoon trading as investors weigh the latest corporate earnings reports and the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on inflation. Technology companies are making broad gains, while banks are mostly weaker after several of them reported their latest quarterly results. American Airlines rose after giving investors a strong outlook. Energy companies are showing some of the biggest losses, partly due to a drop in the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.35%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank’s position that inflation will eventually ease.

UNDATED (AP) — More than 2 million people have signed up for subsidized health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act since President Joe Biden reopened health insurance markets as part of his pandemic response plan. The Department of Health and Human Services says 1.5 million enrolled through the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace and 600,000 through state-run insurance exchanges. Since April 1, all “Obamacare” customers have been eligible for much more generous financial assistance with their coverage, a temporary benefit boost that Biden and congressional Democrats hope to make permanent through legislation later this year. The special enrollment period is scheduled to end on Aug. 15.

MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line is challenging a new Florida law that prevents cruise companies from requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. The lawsuit, filed yesterday in Miami federal court, contends that the law jeopardizes safe operation of cruise vessels by increasing risk of contracting the virus. Norwegian intends to restart cruises from Florida ports Aug. 15 with vaccinations required for all passengers. Norwegian wants a judge to lift the ban by Aug. 6. The law imposes a fine of $5,000 each time a cruise line mandates that a passenger provide vaccination proof.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is asking that the new head of the Federal Trade Commission step away from antitrust investigations into the social network giant, asserting that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Facebook has petitioned the agency to remove Chair Lina Khan from taking part in current probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a strenuous critic of tech giants Amazon, Google and Apple, as well as Facebook. FTC officials declined comment on Facebook’s motion, which came two weeks after Amazon requested that Khan be excused from taking part in investigations of that company.

UNDATED (AP) — Twitter is doing away with its disappearing tweets, called fleets, after they didn’t catch on. The company began testing tweets that vanish after 24 hours last March in Brazil. Fleets were designed to attract new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets. But that didn’t happen, so Twitter says it is moving on to other things.