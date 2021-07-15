Stocks close lower, EpiPen price hike settlement agreement

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street today, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the start of the week. Investors continue to focus on where the economy is headed as the pandemic wanes, and also on the latest company earnings reports. The S&P index fell 0.3%. Technology and communications stocks were the biggest weights on the market. Banks, which have been reporting mostly solid financial results, also fell as bond yields headed lower. Jobless claims fell to another pandemic low.

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — Pfizer Inc. and two of its subsidiaries have agreed to pay $345 million under a proposed settlement to resolve litigation over EpiPen price hikes. Pfizer and its subsidiaries Meridian Medical Technologies Inc. and King Pharmaceuticals, asked a federal court to grant preliminary approval to the settlement today. Numerous class action lawsuits were filed alleging the companies engaged in anticompetitive conduct. EpiPens are auto-injectable devices that are used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions. When Maryland-based Mylan acquired the right to market and distribute the EpiPen in 2007, a package cost about $100. Today, it costs more than $650.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix has hired a veteran video game executive signaling the video streaming service’s potential to expand into another fertile field of entertainment. Netflix’s hired Mike Verdu as vice president of game development. After adding a record number of subscribers last year, Netflix has gotten off to a slow start this year. Adding video games would give Netflix another way to keep subscribers hooked on its service.

NEW YORK (AP) — A movie producer has been arrested in California on a New York indictment accusing him of using a movie production company to operate an international prostitution business. Dillon Jordan is accused of using the movie company and a purported event planning company to conceal proceeds he made from exploiting women. Jordan was arrested today in San Bernardino County, California. An indictment said Jordan kept a roster of women who lived across the U.S. and performed sexual acts for Jordan’s clients in exchange for money.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based pharmaceutical manufacturer is launching a $100 million expansion as part of a broader effort to develop a domestic medical supply chain missing during months-long waits for imported medical materials during the coronavirus pandemic. Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. launched Nephron Nitrile today. They will produce medical-grade nitrile gloves in a new plant at the company’s Lexington County facilities. Nephron says the new 400,000-square-foot facility will employ abut 250 people.