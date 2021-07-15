Stocks move lower

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the beginning of the week. Investors continue to be focused on where the economy is headed as the pandemic wanes, as well as on the latest company earnings reports. The S&P 500 index was down 0.6% in afternoon trading. Technology and communications stocks fell and were the biggest weight on the market. Banks, which have been reporting mostly solid financial results, made the broadest gains within the benchmark S&P 500. Investors also got a report from the Labor Department showing that jobless claims fell to another pandemic low.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates are mixed this week. The benchmark 30-year loan fell for the third straight week amid lingering concerns over the recent surge in inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.88% from 2.90% last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18% in April. The key rate stood at 2.98% a year ago. The rate for a 15-year loan edged up to 2.22% from 2.20% last week. Freddie Mac economists expect economic growth to gradually push mortgage rates higher in the second half of the year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is ending large-scale, old-growth timber sales on the nation’s largest national forest and will instead focus on forest restoration, recreation and other non-commercial uses. Today’s announcement by the U.S. Forest Service reverses a Trump administration decision to lift restrictions on logging and road-building in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest. The temperate rainforest provides habitat for wolves, bears and salmon. The Agriculture Department also will take steps to restore the so-called Roadless Rule there. The 2001 rule prohibits road construction and timber harvests with limited exceptions on about one-third of national forest land. The Trump administration moved last year to exempt the Tongass.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pressuring lawmakers to reach agreement by next week on a pair of massive domestic spending measures. The New York Democrat says he is scheduling a procedural vote for next Wednesday to begin debate on a still-evolving bipartisan infrastructure bill. Senators from both parties have struggled to reach final agreement on that $1 trillion package of road, highway and other projects. Schumer says he also wants Democratic senators to reach agreement among themselves by that same day on specific details of a separate 10-year budget blueprint that envisions $3.5 trillion in spending for climate change, education, an expansion of Medicare and more.

UNDATED (AP) — Safety regulators are suing Amazon for not recalling hazardous products sold on its site, such as flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the online shopping giant stopped selling some of the faulty products, but it wants Amazon to do more, including issue recalls with the commission and destroy any of the goods sent back. Amazon said in a statement that it was “unclear” why the commission filed a lawsuit when the company already removed the “vast majority” of the hazardous products, notified customers, gave refunds and asked shoppers to destroy the products.