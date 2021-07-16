Stocks slightly lower as Wall Street winds down quiet week

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slightly lower in early trading on Wall Street, despite gains from a handful of big technology companies. The market is mostly unchanged for the week, as investors wait to see what the quarterly earnings season has in store next week. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones industrial average were both down 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was about flat. Intel rose 2% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the chipmaker is in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion. Moderna rose 6% after the drugmaker was added to the S&P 500 index.

UNDATED (AP) — Americans spent more last month on clothing and dining out as the economy opened up amid fewer pandemic-related restrictions. The Commerce Department says retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6% in June from the month before. The increase was a surprise to Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to fall slightly last month. Sales at bars and restaurants rose 2.3%, clothing store sales rose by 2.6% and sales at electronic shops were up 3.3%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for former President Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. President Joe Biden’s administration is reversing a Trump-era rule on showerheads that was approved after Trump complained he couldn’t get wet enough because of limits on their water flow. The Energy Department is going back to a showerhead standard adopted in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for a good soak and a thorough clean. The rule change will have little practical effect: Most showerheads comply with the 2013 rule — the pet peeve of the former president notwithstanding. Trump complained “you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out.”

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Moscow have canceled their order for restaurants to only admit customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the coronavirus or can produce a negative test. The softening of restrictions reflects the devastating impact they had on restaurant owners, who pleaded the city officials to rescind the measure. The decision comes even as the capital is continuing to see a surge in infections and Russia registered its new daily record of coronavirus deaths. The decision announced by Moscow’s mayor becomes effective Monday, retracting the measure that has been in place since late June.

LONDON (AP) — Britain is bracing for acrimony on Monday when the government lifts a legal requirement to wear face coverings in most indoor settings, including shops, trains, buses and subways. Donning a mask in many places will stop being an order and become a request. Already, people are divided about how to respond, with some saying they will ditch their face coverings and others vowing to keep wearing them. As cases and deaths rise again in the U.K., the government is urging people to exercise caution. The debate is the latest sign of how the humble face mask has become a highly charged focus of debate, confusion and even anger around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.