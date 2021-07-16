World shares mixed…Pacific Rim leaders to meet

Biz/Tech

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares have been mixed today as rising coronavirus cases and tensions between the U.S. and China weigh on sentiment. In European trading, Germany’s DAX added 0.3% and the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.1%. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3%. In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index closed 1% lower. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained less than 0.1%. On Wall Street, Dow futures edged 0.2% higher while S&P 500 futures picked up 0.1%.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — President Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping, Japan’s Yoshihide Suga and Vladimir Putin of Russia are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering virtually today to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will chair the special meeting of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. But the pandemic and vaccine diplomacy have proved to be divisive issues among members of the forum.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The left-leaning government on Greenland which could be sitting on vast amounts of oil, has decided to suspend all oil exploration, calling it “a natural step” because the Arctic government “takes the climate crisis seriously.” No oil has yet been found off Greenland, which had ambitions that hydrocarbons would be crucial to help Greenlanders realize their long-held dream of cutting the annual subsidy of 3.4 billion kroner ($540 million) from Denmark. The Inuit government says “the future does not lie in oil. The future belongs to the renewable energy.”

BEIJING (AP) — China has begun operating its first nationwide carbon trading market in a step meant to help curb worsening pollution. Chinese power companies bid for credits to emit carbon dioxide and other climate-changing gases as trading started today at the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange. China is the biggest carbon emitter, but President Xi Jinping said last September that output should peak in 2030 and then decline.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s cyber-watchdog has announced an on-site cybersecurity investigation of ride-hailing service Didi, stepping up scrutiny after earlier criticism of its handling of customer information caused the company’s New York-traded shares to tumble. The on-site inspection comes two weeks after the regulator said it would probe Didi over national security and data security concerns, days after it went public on the New York Stock Exchange. The company earlier was ordered to stop signing up new customers while it overhauled its collection and handling of information about its users.