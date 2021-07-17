Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended a wobbly week broadly lower, with a good part of Friday’s losses attributable to weakness in big technology companies like Apple and Amazon. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% and marked its first weekly loss after three weeks of gains. Small-company stocks continued to badly lag the rest of the market, a signal that investors could be becoming more concerned about how strongly the economy will keep growing in coming months. Treasury yields remained relatively low, another sign of caution among investors. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.29%, well below the 1.75% it fetched in late March.

LONDON (AP) — Tourists and the travel industry are venting frustration and anger after Britain’s government reversed a plan to ease travel restrictions on France just two days after they were due to start. The U.K. government says people arriving from France must self-isolate for 10 days on entering Britain even if they are fully vaccinated. The announcement came just days after the government said fully vaccinated U.K. residents will no longer face quarantine when arriving from European Union nations and dozens of other countries. British health authorities say France is being singled out because of the beta variant, first identified in South Africa, which is believed to be more resistant to vaccines than other strains. The variant accounts for about 10% of cases in France.

PARIS (AP) — France will allow international travelers who have had AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured vaccine into the country starting Sunday. France also is tightening border checks to control the spread of the delta variant and protect hospitals. The prime minister issued a statement Saturday with the new travel rules. There was global outcry over the fact that the European Union’s COVID-19 certificate only recognizes AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe. Several other EU countries already accept the Indian version. France accepts it now too but still doesn’t recognize Chinese or Russian vaccines. It only accepts those authorized by the EU drug regulator.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Politicians and weather forecasters have been shocked at the ferocity of the precipitation that caused flash flooding that has claimed more than 150 lives this week in Western Europe. Climate scientists say the link between extreme weather and global warming is unmistakable and the urgency to do something about climate change undeniable. Scientists can’t yet say for sure whether climate change caused the flooding. But they insist that it certainly exacerbates the extreme weather that has been on show from the western U.S. and Canada to Siberia to Europe’s Rhine region. One expert says buildings, outdoor spaces and cities need to be made “more resilient to climate change.” One insurance expert says “those that don’t adapt will risk greater loss of life and damage to property.”

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is moving aggressively to become the leader in the fast-growing offshore wind energy industry on the East Coast, but not everyone is on board. The state’s Democratic political leadership is solidly behind a rapid build-out of wind energy projects off the coast, but opposition is growing among citizens groups. Even some environmentalists are wary of the pace and scope of the plans. The most commonly voiced objections include the unknown effect hundreds or even thousands of wind turbines might have on the ocean, fears of higher electric bills as costs are passed on to consumers, and a sense that the entire undertaking is being rushed through with little understanding of what the consequences might be. Recreational and commercial fishermen have long felt left out of the planning for offshore wind, much of which will take place in prime fishing grounds.