Stocks falling…China blamed for hack…Zoom acquisition

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world are falling amid worries about a resurgence in global infections of COVID-19. At 10:22 am Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was down 80 points, at 4,247. The Dow was down 811 points, at 33,876. And the Nasdaq was down 230 points, at 14,197.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is blaming China for a hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software that compromised tens of thousands of computers around the world earlier this year. The administration and allied nations also have disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from Beijing, including ransomware attacks from government-affiliated hackers that have targeted companies with demands for millions of dollars. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson previously said attribution of cyberattacks should be based on evidence and not “groundless accusations.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Online brokerage Robinhood is looking for a market valuation of up to $35 billion. The company says in a regulatory filing today that it would like to sell about 55 million shares in an initial public offering in a range of $38 to $42 per share. It could raise approximately $2.3 billion if shares are sold at the high end of the range.

UNDATED (AP) — A special-purpose acquisition company run by billionaire Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square is stepping away from a deal to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music Group, citing questions from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ackman says in a letter that Pershing Square’s SPAC, called Pershing Square Tontine, sent to shareholders that the SEC has concerns about several issues related to the proposed deal, including whether its structure qualifies under New York Stock Exchange rules.

UNDATED (AP) — Videoconferencing service Zoom is buying the cloud call center company Five9 in an all-stock deal valued at about $14.7 billion. Zoom Video Communications Inc. founder and CEO Eric Yuan says in a blog post that the acquisition will allow the company to accelerate its long-term growth by adding the $24 billion contact center market. The executive adds that the deal also complements the Zoom Phone, which is seeing strong demand.