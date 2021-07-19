Trader variant concerns…Gold control dispute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks skidded on Wall Street, and investors sought refuge in government bonds amid worries that fast-spreading variants of the coronavirus will threaten the economic recovery. The S&P lost 1.6% Monday, and the Dow gave up 725 points, or 2.1%. Airlines and other companies seen as most at threat from pandemic restrictions had some of the biggest losses. The yield on the 10-year Treasury touched its lowest level since February as investors scrambled for safer areas of the market. It briefly dipped below 1.20%. Oil also tumbled as markets around the world took at least a pause from their recent, furious runs higher.

LONDON (AP) — The British government has decided not to inoculate most children and teenagers against COVID-19 until more data on the vaccines become available. The government said Monday that children as young as 12 with severe neuro-disabilities, Down syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities will be eligible for vaccination. Also eligible are under-18s who live with individuals who are immunosuppressed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is tempering his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms. Biden said Monday that he hopes the tech companies don’t take his comments “personally” and instead act to save lives. Companies like Facebook defend their practices and say they’re helping people around the world access verified information about the shots. But the White House says they haven’t done enough to stop misinformation that has helped slow the pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. to a trickle.

LONDON (AP) — The British government is seeking to prevent Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro from gaining access to nearly $2 billion in gold held by the Bank of England. The U.K. Supreme Court began hearing arguments Monday in a case that hinges on the question of who is the Latin American nation’s legitimate president. Britain told the court that its recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president is clear and longstanding, and he’s the person authorized to decide how the gold held by Britain’s central bank should be used.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Ben & Jerry’s says it is going to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, saying the sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians are “inconsistent with our values.” In a statement posted on the company’s website on Monday, the Vermont-based ice cream maker says it recognizes “the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” The company says it has a longstanding partnership with a licensee that manufacturers Ben & Jerry’s in Israel and distributes it in the region. They have informed the licensee that they will not renew the lease agreement when it expires at the end of next year.