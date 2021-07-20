Recovery…Opioid deal near…Report: Heads of state hacked

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks jumped on Wall Street Tuesday, making up much of the ground they lost a day earlier when worries flared about spreading cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19. It was the latest rebound following a pullback as investors continue to try and assess how badly rising infections will hurt the economic recovery. The S&P rose 1.5%, a day after its biggest drop since May. Airlines and other stocks that sank a day earlier were back in the winning column. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.21% but remains well below where it was last week, a sign investors remain cautious.

UNDATED (AP) —The three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion deal to settle lawsuits brought by state and local governments across the country over the toll of prescription opioids, lawyers suing on behalf of local governments said. Full details of the settlement involving AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson could come this week but it could take months to get final approval from state and local governments. A $1 billion-plus deal involving the three distributors and the state of New York was also announced Tuesday.

BOSTON (AP) — Amnesty International says French President Emmanuel Macron leads a list of 14 current or former heads of state potentially targeted for hacking by clients of the notorious Israeli spyware firm NSO Group. Among potential targets found on a list of 50,000 phone numbers leaked to Amnesty and the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories are Presidents Imran Khan of Pakistan, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Barham Salih of Iraq. The Washington Post says three current prime ministers and the king of Morocco are also on the list.

UNDATED (AP) — A Russian hacker known internationally as the “bot master” has been sentenced to time already served in federal prison on charges he operated a network of devices used to steal computer credentials, distribute spam emails and install malicious software. Peter Levashov pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy, wire fraud, identity theft and other charges he operated several networks of hijacked computers, known as botnets, that were capable of pumping out billions of spam emails. His lawyers, in arguing for the sentence, said Levashov is humbled, apologetic and has suffered enormously already from his crimes in the years since his arrest.

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Jeff Bezos has made it into space, riding his own company’s rocket. It was Blue Origin’s first flight with people on board after 15 test flights. The Amazon founder blasted into space Tuesday with a hand-picked group that included his younger brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas. They’re the youngest and oldest to ever hurtle off the planet. Their capsule landed 10 minutes later on the desert floor in West Texas. Named after America’s first astronaut, the New Shepard rocket soared on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.