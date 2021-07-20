Stocks gain…Bezos back from space…Opioid settlement near

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher in early trading, as investors shake off a rout from the day before brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19. The S&P 500 index was up 0.9%. On Monday the S&P 500 fell 1.6%, its biggest single-day drop since May. Bond yields continued their decline on fears that the strong economic recovery from the pandemic could be put at risk from additional lockdowns or coronavirus cases.

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Jeff Bezos has blasted into space on his rocket company’s first flight with passengers. He’s the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own spacecraft. The Amazon founder rode to space with a hand-picked group and their Blue Origin capsule landed 10 minutes later on the desert floor in West Texas. The passengers included Bezos’ younger brother, as well as an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from the Dallas area.

UNDATED (AP) — The three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion deal to settle lawsuits brought by state and local governments across the country over the toll of prescription opioids. The settlement involving AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson is expected this week. A $1 billion-plus deal involving the three distributors and the state of New York is planned for today.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Home construction in the U.S. rose a strong 6.3% in June, another big swing in what has been an up-and-down year so far. The Commerce Department says the rise in June put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.64 million units. Applications for building permits, which are used to forecast future activity, declined 5.1% in June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.59 million units.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security has announced new requirements for U.S. pipeline operators to bolster cybersecurity following a May ransomware attack that disrupted gas delivery across the East Coast. The department says it will require operators of federally designated critical pipelines to implement “specific mitigation measures” to prevent ransomware attacks and other cyber intrusions.