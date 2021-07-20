Stocks post gains…Travel stocks bounce back…Testing ends

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are solidly higher afer investors went back to buying following a rout the day before brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19. The S&P 500 index was up 1.6%. On Monday it fell 1.6%, its biggest drop since May.

NEW YORK (AP) — Travel stocks are bouncing back, taking part in a rally in the broader stock market. At midday, major airline and cruise line stocks were mostly up between 5% and 7%. They are recovering from big setbacks the day before, when concern over rising coronavirus cases and new variants of COVID-19 sent travel stocks reeling.

UNDATED (AP) — Amazon says it will stop testing its workers for COVID-19 at its warehouses at the end of July, citing the availability of vaccines and free testing. The company began testing warehouse workers last year when tests were hard to find. Warehouse workers, who were considered essential, went to work to pack and ship orders throughout the pandemic. In May, the online shopping giant said fully vaccinated warehouse workers could stop wearing face masks inside its facilities as long as they uploaded a picture of their vaccine cards to an Amazon worker app.

UNDATED (AP) — HCA Healthcare’s second-quarter profit jumped past analyst expectations as patients returned to operating tables and hospital rooms after staying away last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation’s largest publicly traded hospital chain hiked its 2021 forecast today after a quarter in which it saw admissions at established locations climb nearly 27% when counting both inpatient and outpatient care.

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators have opened an investigation into about a half-million semis with brakes that can catch fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 11 complaints about brakes made by Haldex Commercial Vehicle Systems. There were seven reports of fires, but no injuries. The complaints say that problems occurred mostly on Kenworth and Peterbilt semis.