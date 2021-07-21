Stocks close higher, CSX Q2 profit doubles

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher again on Wall Street, extending their gains following a sharp drop at the beginning of the week. Investors turned their attention to company earnings, which have started to roll in steadily. The S&P rose 0.8%. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market again, rising 1.8%. Coca-Cola rose 1.3% after the company raised its full-year forecast and reported better-than-expected results. Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped 11.5% after the company also reported much better than expected results after the closing bell Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.29%, but it’s still below where it was last week.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX railroad’s second-quarter profit more than doubled as the economy continued to rebound from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. Florida-based CSX says it hauled 27% more freight than a year ago when the economy slowed to a crawl because of restrictions related to the virus. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad says that it earned $1.17 billion, or 52 cents per share, during the quarter. The results included a one-time boost of 12 cents per share related to a property rights sale to the state of Virginia. That beat the 37 cents per share that Wall Street analysts anticipated.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are accusing Republicans of a cynical ploy that would damage the government’s credit rating and the economy. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had said he believes all Republicans will vote against renewing Washington’s ability to borrow money. The government, which has been running huge budget deficits for years, needs to borrow cash constantly to pay its debts, but its legal authority to do that expires July 31. An expiration of the government’s borrowing authority could lead to a federal default.

UNDATED (AP) — Airlines say the current rise in new cases of coronavirus aren’t scaring away travelers. United Airlines says that bookings are rising and it has seen no slowdown because of the fast-spreading delta variant of COVID-19. Delta Air Lines says the same thing. International travel is still sluggish, however, and airlines are lobbying the Biden administration to lift restrictions that prevent most Europeans from entering the United States. They say European countries are welcoming Americans. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the administration will be guided by advice from public-health experts.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first increment of the $1.5 billion sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez has been approved by the NBA. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor issued a statement confirming the transaction and welcoming Lore and Rodriguez to the organization. The deal also includes the WNBA team Minnesota Lynx. It was structured to begin with an initial transfer of a 20% stake in the club this year. Lore and Rodriguez will then have the right to purchase additional 20% shares in 2022 and 2023, when they would become controlling owners.