Stocks move higher as more earnings roll in

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street for a second day, continuing to recover from a sharp drop at the beginning of the week. Despite Monday’s steep drop, all three indexes are now positive for the week. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in early trading. Investors are turning their attention to company earnings, which have started to roll in steadily. Dow component Coca-Cola was up 2% after the company raised its full-year forecast and reported better-than-expected results. Fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped nearly 9% after the company also reported better-than-expected results after the closing bell yesterday.

DETROIT (AP) — The leader of the world’s fourth-largest automaker expects a global computer chip shortage that has cut vehicle production to last into next year. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares says the shortage will easily drag into 2022. He doesn’t see enough signs that chip makers in Asia are increasing semiconductor production that will come to the West. The shortage has forced most automakers to halt production at times, creating shortages and driving up prices because demand remains high. As a result, the average cost of a new vehicle in the U.S. hit a record of over $42,000 in June, according to Kelley Blue Book.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China on a visit that comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing soar. Sherman will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office. The State Department says Sherman will meet with China’s foreign minister on Sunday as part of her Asia trip, which also takes her to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia. The department says the discussions are part of efforts to hold “candid exchanges” with Chinese officials. This week the U.S. accused China of hacking and indicted four Chinese nationals on charges they tried to steal U.S. trade secrets.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says President Joe Biden plans to meet next month with business executives about cybersecurity. The August 25 meeting will also involve members of the administration’s national security team. It comes as the White House is scrambling to help companies protect against ransomware attacks from Russia-based criminal syndicates and as the administration also confronts an aggressive cybersecurity threat from the Chinese government. A National Security Council spokesperson disclosed the meeting, but did not identify the business leaders who would be participating. The meeting will focus on how to “work together to collectively improve the nation’s cybersecurity.”

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pfizer says a South African firm will begin producing the Pfizer/BioNTech (by-AHN’-tehk) COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement today is important because it will be the first time that the vaccine will be produced in Africa. The Biovac Institute based in Cape Town will manufacture the vaccine for distribution across Africa. Biovac will receive large batch ingredients for the vaccine from Europe and will blend the components, put them in vials and package them for distribution. The production will begin in 2022 with a goal of reaching more than 100 million finished doses annually. Biovac’s production of doses will be distributed among the 54 countries of Africa. South Africa is relying upon the Pfizer vaccine in its mass inoculation drive.