Stocks rise for a second day

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher on Wall Street for a second day, continuing to recover following a sharp drop at the beginning of the week. Despite Monday’s steep drop, all three indexes are now positive for the week. Dow component Coca-Cola was up 2% after the company raised its full-year forecast and reported better-than-expected results. Fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped 11% after the company also reported better-than-expected results after the closing bell yesterday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are accusing Republicans of a cynical ploy that would damage the government’s credit rating and the economy. Their criticisms came after the chamber’s GOP leader said his party would vote against an impending effort to raise the federal debt limit. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had said he believes all Republicans will vote against renewing Washington’s ability to borrow money. The government, which has been running huge budget deficits for years, needs to borrow cash constantly to pay its debts, but its legal authority to do that expires July 31. An expiration of the government’s borrowing authority could lead to a federal default.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior State Department official says the U.S. and Germany have reached a deal that will allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that the two governments would soon announce details of the pact that is intended to address U.S. and eastern and central European concerns about the impact of the Nord Stream 2 project. There is strong bipartisan opposition to the pipeline in Congress.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A British man has been charged in the United States in connection with a Twitter hack last summer that compromised the accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls. The Justice Department says 22-year-old Joseph O’Connor was arrested in Estepona, Spain, on an arrest warrant accusing him of involvement in a July 2020 hack of more than 130 accounts. A criminal complaint filed in federal court in the Northern District of California charges O’Connor with crimes including cyberstalking, making extortive and threatening communications and intentionally accessing a computer without authorization. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers would be freer to repair their broken cellphones, computers, videogame consoles and even tractors themselves or to use independent repair shops under changes eyed by federal regulators that target manufacturers’ restrictions. The regulators say repair restrictions often fall most heavily on minority and low-income consumers. Responding to a new competition directive from the Biden White House, the Federal Trade Commission is moving toward writing new rules aimed at helping small repair businesses and saving consumers money on repair costs. Unavailable parts, instruction manuals, design restrictions and locks on software have made many consumer products harder to fix.