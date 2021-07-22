Stocks edge higher, Brief but widespread internet outage

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major indexes edged higher on Wall Street after a day of muted trading, preserving their gains for the week. The S&P emerged from a midday slump to end with a gain of 0.2% today. Even though most stocks in the S&P fell, gains for several tech heavyweights, including Apple and Microsoft, pushed the index higher. The Nasdaq added 0.4% while a measure of small-company stocks lost 1.5%. The Dow managed a gain of 0.1%. Trading was subdued as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

NEW YORK (AP) — There has been a brief but widespread internet outage that took major websites down. The websites of Airbnb, AT&T, Costco and Delta Air Lines on Thursday showed error messages around midday Eastern time. They seemed to be operating normally, however, by 12:45 p.m. Akamai, a major behind-the-scenes internet network company, says the disruption lasted about an hour and that it was due to a software update in the system that directs browsers to websites. It said there was no cyberattack. It is reviewing how it updates software to try to prevent outages in the future.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A drug manufacturer says it has reached a $35 million agreement that would settle a Tennessee lawsuit by local governments and a child born dependent to opioids. The announcement by Endo would resolve a 2017 northeast Tennessee lawsuit by nine counties, 18 cities and towns and the plaintiff known as “Baby Doe.” It comes on the eve of a trial that was set to start Monday over how much to award the plaintiffs. A judge issued a rare ruling in April that the opioid firm was liable without holding a civil trial. The judge cited a “coordinated strategy” by the company to delay proceedings and withhold information.

UNDATED (AP) — The White House says there’s been no decision to change the COVID-19 guidance on wearing face masks. Press secretary Jen Psaki says any change in the guidance would come from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The current guidance is that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face masks while those who are unvaccinated should continue to wear them. White House and public health officials have been discussing whether to update the mask guidance because of the surge in COVID-19 infections blamed on the highly contagious delta variant.

DOVER, De. (AP) — A Delaware judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by conservative political commentator Candace Owens against USA Today and another media organization over fact-checking coronavirus posts she made on Facebook. The judge ruled this week that Owens had failed to state actionable claims against USA Today or Lead Stories LLC. Lead Stories and USA Today are paid by Facebook to publish fact-check articles examining whether certain posts contain false information. Owens argued that articles they published prompted Facebook to place false information warning labels on her posts, defaming her and causing her financial harm.