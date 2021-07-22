Stocks edge higher…Internet outage…Opioid settlement

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major indexes edged higher on Wall Street after a day of muted trading, preserving their gains for the week. The S&P emerged from a midday slump to end 0.2% higher Thursday. Even though most stocks in the S&P fell, gains for several tech heavyweights, including Apple and Microsoft, pushed the index higher. The Nasdaq added 0.4% while a measure of small-company stocks lost 1.5%. The Dow managed a gain of 0.1%. Trading was subdued as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says there’s been no decision to change the COVID-19 guidance on wearing face masks. Press secretary Jen Psaki insisted Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and not the White House, makes the decisions about public health. Psaki says any change in the guidance would come from CDC. The current guidance is that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face masks while those who are unvaccinated should continue to wear them. White House and public health officials have been discussing whether to update the mask guidance because of the surge in COVID-19 infections blamed on the highly contagious delta variant.

NEW YORK (AP) — There has been a brief but widespread internet outage that took major websites down. The websites of Airbnb, AT&T, Costco and Delta Air Lines on Thursday showed error messages around midday Eastern time. They seemed to be operating normally, however, by 12:45 p.m. Akamai, a major behind-the-scenes internet network company, says the disruption lasted about an hour and that it was due to a software update in the system that directs browsers to websites. It said there was no cyberattack. It is reviewing how it updates software to try to prevent outages in the future.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A drug manufacturer says it has reached a $35 million agreement that would settle a Tennessee lawsuit by local governments and a child born dependent to opioids. The announcement by Endo would resolve a 2017 northeast Tennessee lawsuit by nine counties, 18 cities and towns and the plaintiff known as “Baby Doe.” It comes on the eve of a trial that was set to start Monday over how much to award the plaintiffs. A judge issued a rare ruling in April that the opioid firm was liable without holding a civil trial. The judge cited a “coordinated strategy” by the company to delay proceedings and withhold information.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. must pay a $230 million penalty and fully cooperate with federal prosecutors as part of an agreement to avoid a federal conspiracy charge against the company in a sweeping bribery scheme in Ohio. Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel said at a press conference Thursday it is the largest settlement his office has secured that anyone can remember. The company has been accused by authorities of secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to help win legislative passage of a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plants operated by a subsidiary when the bill was passed in July 2019.