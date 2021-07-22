Stocks up slightly…Mortgage rates down

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are making modest gains in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. Companies in a variety of industries from technology to railroads turned in a mixed bag of results. Intel and Twitter will report after the market closes.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates are down for the fourth straight week, undercut by worries that the surging delta coronavirus variant and the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate for the 30-year home loan dipped to 2.78% from 2.88% last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18% in April. The key rate stood at 3.01% a year ago. The rate for a 15-year loan declined to 2.12% from 2.22% last week.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major websites went down today in what appeared to be a brief but widespread outage. The websites of Airbnb, AT&T, Costco and Delta showed error messages around midday. They seemed to be operating normally, however, by 12:45 p.m. Eastern time. Akamai, a major behind-the-scenes internet network company, said on Twitter during the outage that it had created a fix for the service disruption and that “based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is pushing landlords around the country to give its drivers the ability to unlock apartment building front doors whenever they need to leave packages in the lobby instead of the street. The service, called Amazon Key for Business, allows delivery workers to make their rounds faster since they don’t have to ring doorbells. And fewer stolen packages could give Amazon an edge over other online retailers. But there could be drawbacks. The device is connected to the internet, which could make it vulnerable to hackers. And tenants may not know that Amazon drivers have access to their building’s front doors.

UNDATED (AP) — When a religious publication used smartphone app data to deduce the sexual orientation of a high-ranking Roman Catholic official, it exposed a problem that goes far beyond a debate over church doctrine and priestly celibacy. With few U.S. restrictions on what companies can do with the vast amount of data they collect from web page visits, apps and location tracking built into phones, there’s not much to stop similar spying on politicians, celebrities and just about anyone that’s a target of another person’s curiosity — or malice. Privacy experts say such cases will multiply until federal law regulates the handling of this data.