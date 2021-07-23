Stocks rally…U.S. vaccine shipments…Factory fined

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied to records on Wall Street Friday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 35,000 level for the first time. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished with gains of better than 1% for the week. They each returned to records after brushing aside the sharp downturn that trimmed 1.6% off the S&P 500 on Monday. The one-day swoon came as worries rose about a potentially sharp slowdown in the economy. But the market rebounded as big companies reported better profits than expected and as investors once again saw any dip in stocks as merely a chance to buy low.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told Congress that she will start taking emergency measures next week to keep the government from an unprecedented default on the national debt. She warned that a default would cause “irreparable harm to the U.S. economy and the livelihoods of all Americans.” In a letter Friday to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said that her actions would buy time until Congress can pass legislation to either raise the debt limit or suspend the limit again for a period of time. The debt limit has been suspended for the past two years but will go back into effect on July 31. The total debt subject to the limit currently stands at $28.4 trillion.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the United States has shipped 22 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to other countries this week. The total was a weekly record as vaccines went to 23 countries. Psaki says the recipients included Pakistan, Vietnam, Guatemala, Panama, Senegal, Cameroon and Morocco, among other nations. By this weekend, roughly 80 million doses in total will have shipped from the United States to other countries. Psaki stressed at Friday’s White House news briefing that the United States is “donating more to the world than any other country.” Still, there is a global vaccine gap between wealthier nations and poorer ones.

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal workplace safety officials are proposing nearly $1 million in fines against four companies following a January liquid nitrogen leak that killed six workers at a northeast Georgia poultry processing plant. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh announced the citations and fines by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Friday. Foundation Food Group, which owns the Gainesville plant, was cited for 26 violations with a proposed fine of $595,474. OSHA fines and citations are often lowered following informal and formal appeal processes. Foundation Food did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment. A new freezing line malfunctioned on the morning of Jan. 28, sending a cloud of liquid nitrogen vapor.

MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) — — A Northern California coastal town popular with tourists is running low on water after two years of critically low rainfall during a drought I the U.S. West. That’s forced residents and business owners to truck in water from elsewhere. The Press Democrat reports that Mendocino relies on mostly shallow, rain-dependent aquifers, and many of the wells are running low or have dried up. The 170-year-old hamlet known for its beaches, cliffside trails and redwood forests has roughly 1,000 full-time residents but about 2,000 daily visitors. Businesses like hotels have had trouble meeting their water needs, and water trucks making deliveries are becoming almost as common as tourists.