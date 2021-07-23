Stocks rise…GM recalls more Bolts

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are higher in morning trading on Wall Street, putting the major indexes on track for a strong finish in a week that opened with a stumble. The S&P 500 index rose 0.4% and is hovering around the record high it set earlier this month. The major indexes are all on pace for gains this week, brushing off a sharp sell-off on Monday. Investors are monitoring the latest round of corporate earnings for a clearer picture of how companies are faring as people try to get back to pre-pandemic activities. American Express and Twitter reported solid financial results.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling some older Chevrolet Bolts for a second time to fix persistent battery problems that can set the electric cars ablaze. Until repairs are done, GM says owners should park the cars outdoors and limit charging to 90% of battery capacity. They also should not deplete batteries below 70 miles of range. GM says the Bolts should not be charged overnight and should be parked outside immediately after they are charged. The second recall comes after two Bolts that had been fixed under a previous recall caught fire. It covers about 69,000 Bolts worldwide from 2017, 2018 and part of the 2019 model year. GM says it’s still working on repairs but it’s likely battery parts will be replaced.

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co.’s second-quarter revenue surged as people started spending more at a time when many are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and feel more comfortable going out to restaurants, shops and entertainment venues again. Revenue, net of interest expense, rose to $10.24 billion from $7.68 billion, bolstered by growth in card member spending. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected $9.47 billion in revenue.

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has recommended clearing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. In a decision on Friday, the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds showed that the Moderna vaccine produced a comparable antibody response as in adults. Until now, the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech (by-AHN’-tehk) has been the only option for children in North America and Europe. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently considering whether to extend the use of the Moderna vaccine to people under 18.

UNDATED (AP) — Dozens of cities and counties and the state of California are experimenting with giving some low-income residents a guaranteed income of $500 to $1,000 each month to do with as they please, and tracking what happens. The coalition Mayors for a Guaranteed Income plans to use the data to lobby the White House and Congress for a federal guaranteed income or, for starters, to make the new $300 per month child tax credit permanent. So-called free money pilot programs show how quickly the concept has become a serious policy proposal during the pandemic. Critics blast them as unaffordable or discouraging people from working.