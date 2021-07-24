Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied to records on Wall Street Friday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 35,000 level for the first time, as the market continued to roar back from its short-lived swoon at the start of the week. The S&P 500 index climbed 44.31, or 1%, to 4,411.79 to top its prior all-time high, set early last week. The Dow rose 238.20, or 0.7%, to 35,061.55, and the Nasdaq composite gained 152.39, or 1%, to 14,836.99. All three indexes finished with gains of better than 1% for the week, completely brushing aside the sharp downturn that trimmed 1.6% off the S&P 500 on Monday. That drop was caused by worries about a potentially sharp slowdown in the economy due to a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

MIAMI (AP) — Pandemic restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships are no longer in place under the latest ruling by a federal appeals court, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention try to fight a Florida lawsuit challenging the regulations. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had temporarily blocked a previous ruling last Saturday that sided with Florida officials, but the court reversed that decision on Friday, explaining that the CDC failed to demonstrate an entitlement to a stay pending appeal. Last weekend’s temporary stay had kept the CDC regulations regarding Florida-based cruise ships in place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two companies seeking to build thousands of miles of pipeline across the Midwest are promising the effort will aid rather than hinder the fight against climate change. Some environmental groups remain skeptical. The pipelines would stretch from North Dakota to Illinois, potentially transforming the Corn Belt into one of the world’s largest corridors for a technology called carbon capture and storage. The projects would capture the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide at ethanol refineries and transport it to sites where it could be buried thousands of feet underground beneath deep geological formations. But that isn’t stopping some conservationists from opposing it, raising the chances that the pipelines become another pitched battle between energy companies and environmentalists.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A new push to protect the final remaining wild Atlantic salmon in the U.S. is unlikely to land the fish on a key state endangered list. Atlantic salmon once teemed in U.S. rivers, but now return to only a handful of rivers in Maine. The fish are protected at the federal level, but a coalition of environmental groups and scientists said the salmon could be afforded more protections if they were added to Maine’s list. The commissioner of the state’s Department of Marine Resources told The Associated Press he does not intend to add the fish to the list because he does not believe it “would afford additional conservation benefits.”

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators have ordered internet giant Tencent to end exclusive contracts with music copyright holders. The step adds to increased enforcement of anti-monopoly and other rules as Beijing tightens control over booming online industries. The State Administration for Market Regulation says Tencent controls more than 80% of exclusive music library resources following its 2016 acquisition of China Music Group. The agency says that gives Tencent the ability to get better terms than competitors. Tencent, known for its WeChat messaging service, is among the world’s 10 most valuable publicly traded companies, with a stock market value of $680 billion. Regulators have stepped up enforcement of anti-monopoly rules against companies dominating entertainment, retail and other industries.