Stocks up…Senate disagreements…New home sales slow

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off a wobbly start and finished slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a bit further into record territory. The S&P managed a gain of 0.2% Monday, as did the Dow. Strength in communications and energy companies outweighed weakness in other sectors. Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings and will be on the lookout for clues from the Federal Reserve about when it might start winding down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. The Fed releases its latest policy statement on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have run into new problems as they race to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal. Pressure is mounting Monday on all sides to show progress. It’s a make-or-break week on President Joe Biden’s top priority. Disagreements have emerged over how much money should go for public transit and water projects. But labor issues are also a flashpoint, as is tapping COVID-19 funds to help pay for the package. Democrats and the White House sent an offer to Republicans late Sunday to finish the remaining issues, but it was rebuffed by Republicans as “discouraging.” Biden said he remains optimistic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has become the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines. Monday’s decision comes as the aggressive delta variant spreads and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. Nearly 60 leading medical and health care organizations issued a call Monday for health care facilities to require their workers to get vaccinated. At the VA, vaccines will now be mandatory for certain medical personnel — including physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants and others who work in departmental facilities or provide direct care to veterans.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes fell for a third straight month in June, dropping by 6.6%. to the lowest level in more than a year. The Commerce Department reported Monday that the June sales decline left sales at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000. That followed a 7.7% sales decline in May and a 10.1% fall in April. The June sales pace was down 19.4% from a year ago and was the slowest pace since April 2020. Housing has been a stand-out performer since the economy began emerging from the steep but short pandemic recession in April last year.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Lordstown Motors has received an investment of up to $400 million as the struggling electric truck maker continues to push toward production of its new pickup this fall. The Ohio company, which has been under scrutiny over the claims it has made about the number of orders it has received for its trucks. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission says that hedge fund YA II PN Ltd. agreed to to buy up to $400 million worth of its shares over three years.