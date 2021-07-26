Stocks waver…More than half say economy poor…Masks back

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Gains from consumer-oriented companies are being kept in check today on Wall Street by a drop from big technology and health care stocks. Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings this week and listening for any updates from the Federal Reserve about potential policy changes on bond purchases and interest rates.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 54% of Americans judge the economy to be in poor shape. That’s compared with 45% who say conditions are good. The results point to the risks of inflation to President Joe Biden’s agenda. Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and the strong gains in jobs have not swayed public opinion much.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are running into new problems as they race to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal. One major roadblock is how much money should go for public transit. But spending on water projects, broadband and other areas remains unresolved, as is tapping COVID-19 funds to help pay. Democrats and the White House sent an offer to Republicans late Sunday to finish the remaining issues, but it was rebuffed by Republicans as “discouraging.”

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis area has become the first in the US to reinstate a mask mandate spurred by increasing COVID-19 cases that health officials in Missouri are blaming on low vaccinate rates and the delta variant. Officials mandated today that all people, including those who are vaccinated, wear face coverings indoors and on public transportation in the city and county. The decision comes as the state has seen sharp increases of hospitalizations first in rural areas and then in urban areas.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Startup commercial electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors says it has received a $400 million investment from a private equity firm. The struggling Ohio company says in a filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that a New Jersey-based hedge fund has agreed to buy $400 million of its stock. Shares of the company went up 5 percent in trading today after a steady fall the past month.