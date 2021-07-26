US stocks wobbling…home sales fall again…salmon threat

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street as investors pause after the market rallied to more record highs last week. Big technology stocks are the biggest weight on the market as China increases restrictions on internet apps and other companies. At 10:52 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was down 3 points, to 4,409. The Dow was down 50 points, to 35,012. And the Nasdaq was down 13 points, to 14,825.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes fell for a third straight month in June, dropping by 6.6%. The Commerce Department reports that the June sales decline left sales at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000. That followed a 7.7% sales decline in May. The median price of a new home sold in May was $361,800, up 6.1% from a year ago. A shortage of homes on the market and rising costs for material such as lumber and also higher labor costs are fueling the price increase.

UNDATED (AP) — PerkinElmer will spend about $5.25 billion to acquire BioLegend, which makes antibodies used in gene therapy and reagents for drug discovery. The Waltham (WAHL’-tham), Massachusetts, company says it will pay cash and stock for the privately held BioLegend in a deal expected to close by the end of the year. PerkinElmer sells testing equipment and scientific instruments. It estimates that BioLegend will generate $380 million in revenue next year. BioLegend has more than 700 employees based mostly in the United States. Its products are used in research areas like immunology, oncology and neuroscience.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Baby salmon are dying by the thousands in one California river and an entire run of endangered salmon could be wiped out in another. Fishermen who make their living off adult salmon, once they enter the Pacific Ocean, are sounding the alarm as blistering heat waves and extended drought in the U.S. West raise water temperatures and imperil fish from Idaho to California. A crash in one year’s class of young salmon can have lasting effects on the total population and shorten or stop the fishing season.

ROME (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that climate change and conflict are both consequence and driver of poverty, income inequality and the high cost of food. Guterres also told a meeting in Rome today that the world’s food system generates a third of all greenhouse gas emissions. He said in his video message that the same system is responsible for as much as 80% of biodiversity loss.