Stocks down…Mask recommendation due…Confidence steady

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Drops in big technology companies have led stocks broadly lower on Wall Street, easing major indexes off the latest record highs they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell twice as much, 1.9%.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. That’s according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity. In May, the CDC further eased its guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence was relatively unchanged from June to July, but remains at its highest level since February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. The Conference Board reports that its consumer confidence index inched up in July to 129.1, up from last month’s reading of 128.9. It’s the sixth straight month that the measurement has risen.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major step against climate change, President Joe Biden is proposing a return to aggressive Obama-era vehicle mileage standards over five years. He’s then aiming for even tougher anti-pollution rules after that to forcefully reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nudge 40% of U.S. drivers into electric vehicles by decade’s end. That’s according to proposed rules from the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Transportation that are expected to be released as early as next week.

DENVER (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has ruled against a web designer who didn’t want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples and sued to challenge Colorado’s anti-discrimination law. In a 2-1 ruling, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver denied Lorie Smith’s attempt to overturn a lower court ruling throwing out her legal challenge. The Alliance Defending Freedom represents Smith and argued that the law forced her to violate her Christian beliefs.