Stocks slip…Home prices surge…IMF upgrades outlook

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in morning trading, pulling back from their latest record highs as investors continue monitoring the latest corporate earnings and economic updates. Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and how the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its support for low interest rates.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices registered the fastest growth in 17 years in May as a surge in demand for housing outstripped the supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released today, soared 17% in May from a year earlier on top of a 15% jump in April. The May increase was the biggest since August 2004.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is sharply upgrading its economic outlook this year for the world’s wealthy countries, especially the United States, as COVID-19 vaccinations help sustain solid rebounds from the pandemic recession. But the 190-country lending agency has downgraded its forecast for poorer countries, most of which are struggling to vaccinate. Overall, the IMF says it expects the global economy to expand 6% this year — a dramatic bounce-back from the world’s 3.2% economic contraction in the pandemic year of 2020.

ATLANTA (AP) — UPS had another strong quarter with shipments to homes continuing at a blistering pace, though revenue at home was a little weaker than some had expected. Domestic revenue still grew 10.2% to $14.40 billion in the second quarter, with per-piece revenue rising 13.4%. However, Wall Street had projected domestic revenue of $14.76 billion.

UNDATED (AP) — For the first time in nearly two decades, only half of U.S. households donated to a charity. The findings come from an Indiana University study. Donations to charitable causes are reaching record highs, but it’s being driven by an increasingly smaller slice of the population. The study comes from a survey that has been tracking the giving patterns of more than 9,000 households since 2000.