Stocks slip…Starbuck sales frothy

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes back slightly from the records they set a day earlier. Weakness in big technology companies was the biggest factor for the decline Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and when the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its support for the economy. The central bank will release its latest report on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White house is applauding the termination of a proposed $30 billion tie-up between Aon and Willis Towers Watson that would have created the largest insurance broker in the world. The Justice Department sued to block the deal, saying that it could eliminate competition, and raise prices. And this month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order targeting what he labeled anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the challenge to the massive deal was what Biden was talking about when he called for more robust enforcement of the antitrust laws.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden says that requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is “under consideration,” as the delta variant spreads across the U.S. and Americans still refuse the shot. Biden affirmed on Tuesday that his administration was considering mandating all federal workers to be vaccinated. His comments are following the day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its healthcare workers to receive the vaccine. White House press secretary Jen Psaki left the door open to more agencies implementing similar requirements.

UNDATED (AP) — Starbucks saw record sales in its fiscal third quarter as the impact of the pandemic receded and customers flocked to its stores. The Seattle-based coffee giant said its revenue soared 78% to $7.5 billion in the April-June period, an all-time high. That beat Wall Street’s forecast. Starbucks said its global same-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ jumped 73% from the same period last year. Starbucks felt the brunt of the pandemic in the April-June period last year, when many stores were closed and same-store sales tumbled 40%.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robinhood is disrupting another stock market norm — and taking a big risk — by giving ordinary investors access to a huge slice of its initial public offering. The popular online brokerage is taking the unusual step of allowing users to buy up to a third of its IPO shares before they begin trading on the Nasdaq Thursday under the ticker symbol “HOOD.” But expanding early access to an IPO beyond Wall Street insiders isn’t without risk. The move could backfire if many individual investors, often referred to as retail traders, are tempted to flip their shares immediately for a quick profit, rather than hold them.