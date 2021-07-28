Stocks edge lower…Pfizer profit soars…Boeing sees profit

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street as investors review the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports and wait for a policy update from the Federal Reserve. Wall Street will be looking closely at the central bank’s latest statement to get a better sense of when it might start easing up on its support for the economy. The latest company earnings have been broadly solid, though reactions from investors have been mixed.

UNDATED (AP) — Strong sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and other medicines helped Pfizer nearly double its second-quarter revenue and boost its profit an impressive 59%, beating Wall Street expectations. That led the drug giant to sharply hike its 2021 sales and profit forecasts. Amid the surging coronavirus pandemic, the COVID-19 vaccine became Pfizer’s top seller overnight, bringing in $7.84 billion.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing reported its first quarterly profit since 2019 and revenue topped expectations as the giant aircraft maker tries to dig out from the most difficult stretch in its history. Boeing earned $567 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion loss a year ago. Industry analysts had expected another sizeable loss.

UNDATED (AP) — McDonald’s posted better-than-expected sales in the second quarter as dining rooms reopened and new products like the Crispy Chicken Sandwich drew customers. The Chicago-based fast food giant said revenue jumped 57% to nearly $5.9 billion in the April-June period. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $5.6 billion.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has offered some of the victims’ families nearly $33 million to settle their lawsuit over how the company marketed the firearm to the public. Lawyers for now-bankrupt Remington filed the proposals late Tuesday in a Connecticut court, offering the nine families suing the company nearly $3.7 million apiece. The families’ lawyers say they are considering the proposals.