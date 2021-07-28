Stocks mixed, Facebook doubles profit, Ford Q2 profit

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street today after the Federal Reserve said it was seeing improvement in the economy, but not enough to start dialing down its support measures. The S&P ended little changed after giving up a brief gain in the afternoon. The Dow slipped 0.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.7%. Small-company stocks rose. The latest company earnings have been broadly solid, though reactions from investors have been mixed. Pfizer and Boeing rose after reporting strong financial results. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.23%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant is raising infection rates, leading some businesses and governments to require vaccinations and raising concerns about the U.S. economic recovery. But Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell injected a note of reassurance, suggesting that the delta variant poses little threat to the economy, at least so far. Powell spoke after the Fed ended its latest policy meeting in which it signaled that the economy is moving closer to the “substantial further progress” it wants to see before reducing the $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds it is buying each month.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing its plans to bring most of its workers back to the office until mid-October. It’s also rolling out a policy that will eventually require all its employees to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened in an attempt to fight the spreading delta variant. The company is now aiming to bring them back to its offices Oct. 18, instead of its previous target date of Sept. 1. Once offices are fully reopened, everyone working there will have be vaccinated. The requirement will be first imposed for U.S. based offices.

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook doubled its profit in the second quarter thanks to a massive increase in advertising revenue, especially the price of ads it delivers to its nearly 3 billion users. The company earned $10.39 billion, or $3.61 per share, in the April-June period. That’s up from $5.18 billion, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier. Revenue jumped 56% to $28.58 billion beating analysts expectations. Facebook had 2.9 billion monthly users as of June, up 7% from a year earlier.

DETROIT (AP) — Sky-high sales prices for its pickup trucks and SUVs helped Ford Motor Co. turn a surprise second-quarter profit despite a global shortage of computer chips that cut production. The company says it made $561 million from April through June, largely because output from its factories was better than the company expected.