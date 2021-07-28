Stocks waver…Fed cites progress…Infrastructure deal

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have swayed between small gains and losses on Wall Street as investors review the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports. The earnings have been broadly solid, though reactions from investors have been mixed. Pfizer and Boeing rose after reporting strong financial results. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.25%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says the economy is strengthening and making progress toward its employment and inflation goals, a small step closer to dialing back its ultra-low-interest rate policies. The statement the Fed issued after its latest policy meeting also said that ongoing vaccinations were helping the economy. But it dropped a sentence that said those vaccinations have reduced the spread of COVID-19. That was the only reference to the delta variant that has caused a spike in COVID cases in several hotspots in the United States and many countries around the world.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have reached a deal with Democrats over major outstanding issues in a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. They say they are ready to vote to take up the bill, and an evening test vote is possible. The infrastructure measure is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The outcome will set the stage for the next debate over Biden’s much more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes child care, tax breaks and health care.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing its plans to bring most of its workers back to the office until mid-October. And it’s rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened in an attempt to fight the spreading Delta variant.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Three-quarters of the members of the Israeli parliament have called on Ben & Jerry’s to reverse its decision to stop selling ice cream in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. In a letter to the Vermont-based ice cream maker, the lawmakers said Wednesday they were “standing together against the shameful actions” of the company.