World stocks mixed…connecting w/blue-collar workers

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks are mixed after Wall Street pulled back from a record. In early trading in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.1% while the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.2%. The CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.7%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.6% lower, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.4%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.5%. The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.1%. On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%. Dow futures are off less than 0.1%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will try to connect with blue-collar workers when he travels to a truck factory in Pennsylvania today to advocate for government investments and clean energy as ways to strengthen U.S. manufacturing. The Democrat will tour the Lehigh Valley operations facility for Mack Trucks. It’s a chance to touch base with the plant’s 2,500 workers, a majority of whom are unionized.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators and the White House are working furiously to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal. Pressure is intensifying on all sides to wrap up talks on President Joe Biden’s top priority. Despite weeks of closed-door discussions, several issues are still unresolved. And a new dispute has flared over the regulation of broadband access. Patience is running thin as senators accuse one another of shifting the debate. Still, all sides sound upbeat that an accord is within reach. Senators are bracing for a weekend session to finish the deal.

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan is reporting a 114.5 billion yen profit for the April-June quarter, a reversal from a 285.6 billion yen loss the previous year, as its sales and profitability have improved, especially in the U.S. market. The Japanese automaker expects to return to profit for the fiscal year through March 2022. Nissan was battered by the sales drop and computer chip shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic that have hit all the world’s automakers.

LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead after a chemical leak at plant in La Porte, Texas. A spokesperson for LyondellBasell says the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the company’s facility in the La Porte Complex. Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid were on the scene Tuesday night. The company says two people “sustained fatal injuries.” Dozens of others sustained minor injuries, including burns.