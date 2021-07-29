Stocks gain…Robinhood stock sale…Supportive sponsors

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher after the latest government data showed continued economic growth and investors reviewed another batch of mostly positive corporate earnings reports. The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter, while the Labor Department gave investors an encouraging update on declining claims for unemployment.

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood today made its own leap into the stock market, the one it helped reshape by bringing millions of new investors to Wall Street. Robinhood’s stock was trading at $37.57 in the early afternoon, down 1.1% from its initial price of $38 set late Wednesday.

UNDATED (AP) — Simone Biles’ sponsors including Athleta and Visa are lauding her decision to put her mental health first and withdraw from the gymnastics team competition during the Olympics. It’s the latest example of sponsors praising athletes who are increasingly open about mental health issues. Tennis star Naomi Osaka found support when she withdrew from the French Open.

NEW YORK — A spot check of U.S. stores and other data sources shows mask sales are rising again amid concerns about surging coronavirus cases from the delta variant. Retail analysts expect mask sales will increase further after The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week recommended vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the cases are surging.

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is planning to invest in a small South American budget airline as part of a deal that will include selling seats on each other’s flights. American announced the proposed deal with JetSmart on Thursday. JetSmart operates mostly in Chile and Argentina, but it’s controlled by a U.S. private equity firm.