Stocks higher, Amazon mixed results, COVID cases rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street today, helping the S&P claw back the ground it lost over the previous two days and turn slightly higher for the week. The benchmark index added 0.4%, helped by gains in technology companies and banks. Investors were underwhelmed by the market debut of online brokerage Robinhood, which closed 8.4% below its IPO price after a day of jagged trading. Another big batch of companies released their latest quarterly results. Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands and Ford rose after reporting solid earnings. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.27%.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon turned in a mixed bag of results for its fiscal second quarter, delivering a shortfall in revenue but beating on profits. During the three-month period that ended June 30, the company reported profit of $7.78 billion, or $15.12 per share compared to $5.24 billion, or $10.30 a share, a year ago. Revenue jumped 27% to $113.08 billion. But, the latest quarter shows that Amazon’s top line was a bit challenged. Analysts surveyed by FactSet on average expected $115.42 billion in quarterly revenue and per-share earnings of $12.28. Shares in Amazon.com Inc. fell more than 6% in after-market trading.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is announcing new requirements for federal workers and some contractors. Any federal civilian worker who does not verify being fully vaccinated will be subject to universal masking, get tested weekly testing, required to physically distance from other employees and be subject to restrictions on official travel. The guidelines are aimed at boosting vaccination rates among the millions of Americans who draw federal paychecks and to set an example for private employers around the country.

MIAMI (AP) — Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients continue to soar in Florida with at least two areas in the state surpassing previous peaks reached during last summer’s surge. Local officials are calling on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare an emergency though the governor has resisted new pandemic restrictions. A large hospital system in Jacksonville said today that its hospitals were at maximum capacity, and its emergency centers were also at a critical point. In Brevard County, two hospitals began setting up treatment tents at its emergency departments. Florida hospitals reported nearly 9,000 patients with COVID-19 today, not far off from last year’s of close to 10,200 cases.

JERUSALEM(AP) — Israel’s prime minister has announced that the country will offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated. Thursday’s announcement makes Israel the first country to offer a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale. The decision came at a time of rising infections and concerns that the vaccine’s efficacy dwindles over time. Israel’s president will be the first to get the booster on Friday. It will be offered to the general public beginning Sunday.