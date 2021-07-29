Stocks rise…Economy grows at 6.5%…Nikola founder arrest

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street as the latest government data showed continued economic growth and investors reviewed another batch of mostly positive corporate earnings reports. The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter, while the Labor Department gave investors an encouraging update on declining claims for unemployment. Yum Brands and Ford rose after reporting solid results. Treasury yields edged higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in the clearest sign to date that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. The report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — accelerated in the April-June quarter from an already robust 6.3% annual growth rate in the first quarter of the year. For all of 2021, the economy is expected to expand about 7%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, another sign that the job market continues to recover rapidly from the coronavirus recession. The Labor Department reports that jobless claims dropped by 24,000 to 400,000 last week. The weekly applications have fallen more or less steadily this year — from a peak of 904,000 in early to January. But they remain high by historic standards.

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the problem-plagued factory of contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of COVID-19 vaccine. The Baltimore factory was shut down by the FDA in mid-April due to contamination problems that forced the company to trash the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making under contract for Johnson & Johnson. The bulk vaccine was contaminated with an ingredient for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was being made in the same factory.

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Nikola Corp. has been arrested on securities fraud charges alleging he made false and misleading statements to investors in the electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup. Trevor Milton surrendered today. A Manhattan federal court indictment accuses him of making the false and misleading statements that particularly harmed novice investors looking to replace or supplement income during the coronavirus lockdown.