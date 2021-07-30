Stocks fall…Consumer spending up…Wages and salaries rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading but are still on track to close out July with their sixth straight monthly gain. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% in the early going, putting it back in the red for the week, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Amazon weighed down major indexes following a weak sales report and forecast.

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers increased their spending by 1% in June — a dose of energy for an economy that is quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession but is facing new risks led by the delta variant of the coronavirus. At the same time, a key inflation barometer that is closely followed by the Federal Reserve surged 4% last month from a year earlier. The 4% gain matched the 12-month increase in May and was the fastest surge since July 2008.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and salaries rose at a healthy pace in the three months ended in June as employers competed to find enough workers to fill millions of available jobs. The Labor Department says pay increased 1% in the second quarter for workers employed by businesses, excluding government employees. That’s down slightly from 1.1% in the first three months of the year but otherwise the second-highest reading in more than a decade.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe’s economy has rebounded into growth in the second quarter. But it lagged pre-pandemic levels and trailed the faster recoveries in the U.S. and China with the delta variant continuing to cast a shadow of uncertainty over the upturn. Official figures show Friday that gross domestic product grew 2% in the April-June quarter over the quarter before.

NEW YORK (AP) — European Union regulators have fined Amazon $886 million for data protection violations. Amazon said in a regulatory filing that the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection issued a decision against the company earlier this month, claiming that its processing of personal data did not comply with the EU general data protection regulation. Amazon said that it believes the decision is without merit.