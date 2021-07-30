Stocks lower…Walmart masks workers…Pillow ads pulled

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in afternoon trading but are still on track to close out July with their sixth straight monthly gain. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, putting it back in the red for the week, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated ones in areas with high infection rates to wear masks. The world’s largest retailer is also encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in those areas with surging cases of the delta variant and will be adding back signs at the entrances. The moves come three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges.

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinations for COVID-19 and masks will be required for all Broadway audience members when theaters reopen in the coming weeks. The Broadway League announced audience members must wear face coverings and show proof they’re fully vaccinated when they enter the theaters. There’ll be exceptions to the vaccine rule for children under 12 and for people with a medical condition or religious belief that prevents vaccination.

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Fox News’ most visible advertisers, Mike Lindell and his MyPillow line of productes, has pulled his commercials from the network because it would not air his ad promoting discredited claims of election fraud. Lindell has become a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump and his false claims of widespread voter fraud. Lindell wanted to promote a symposium on the topic being held next month. Fox called the move unfortunate, given Lindell’s success in building his brand on the network.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The firm managing an oil tanker attacked off Oman’s coast says two of its crew were killed in the assault. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Thursday night raid targeting the Liberian-flagged tanker Mercer Street. However, a U.S. official said a so-called suicide drone was used. An Israeli security official alleged, without providing evidence, that an Iranian drone had attacked the ship.