Stocks slip…Infrastructure moves…Eviction deadline looms

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended lower on Wall Street, giving up their gains for the week. The S&P still managed to end July higher, marking six monthly gains in a row, the longest such streak since 2018. It fell 0.5% Friday, with a big drag coming from Amazon. The online retail giant slumped 7.6% after it reported sales growth that was big but not as big as Wall Street expected. Its sales forecast also disappointed investors. The Dow lost 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has advanced a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan with a bipartisan group of senators helping it clear one more hurdle on Friday. They are now bracing to see if support can hold during the next few days of debate and efforts to amend it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that the chamber should be able to process the legislation quickly given the bipartisan support. Whether the number of Republican senators willing to pass a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda grows or shrinks in the days ahead will determine if the president’s signature issue can make it across the finish line.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is trying to extend the nation’s eviction moratorium just hours before it is set to expire. It’s a long-shot effort to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge. With quick congressional action difficult, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to step in. President Joe Biden has called on Congress to act, wary of challenging a Supreme Court decision. Biden announced Thursday that he would allow the moratorium to expire Saturday. With passage unlikely in the split Congress, more than 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is requiring that all workers at its headquarters as well as managers who travel within the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4. The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, is also reversing its mask policy for its employees, including vaccinated ones, who work in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses. Going forward, they will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates. The moves are part of a series of sweeping measures the nation’s largest retailer and private employer announced Friday to help curb the spread of the virus and drive more of its workers to get the shot in the arm.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal authorities and now the company itself say former FirstEnergy Corp. CEO Chuck Jones and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder worked closely together to win a $1 billion legislative bailout for two failing nuclear plants and provide the company’s three Ohio electric companies with annual rate guarantees. Details about the audacious plan they crafted together were made public last week in a document related to a deferred prosecution agreement signed by the Akron-based company’s current CEO and president. Jones, who has not been charged criminally, and Householder, who faces trial on a federal racketeering charge, have both vehemently denied wrongdoing.