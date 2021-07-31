Monthly gain…Moratorium to expire…Government sues Kaiser

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P 500 has managed to finish July with a gain for the month, even though the market’s advances over the final week of July were erased on Friday. Stocks ended lower for the day, with the S&P 500 falling 0.5%. But the gain overall for July marks sixth monthly gains in a row, the longest streak since 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A national eviction moratorium is set to expire tonight after President Joe Biden and Congress failed to extend it. It was a long-shot effort to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge. The Senate could try again on Saturday to extend the ban.

BOSTON (AP) — Tenants who are months behind on rent now face the end to the federal eviction moratorium. Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium could result in millions of people being evicted in the coming weeks, forcing some to become homeless just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The federal government has sued Kaiser Permanente, alleging the health care giant committed Medicare fraud and pressured doctors to list incorrect diagnoses on medical records in order to receive higher reimbursements. The Department of Justice lawsuit was filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court. It consolidates allegations made in six whistleblower complaints. Oakland, California-based Kaiser told the Sacramento Bee that its practices are good-faith interpretations from guidance received from the agency that oversees Medicare.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A wealthy San Francisco couple notched a record nearly half-million-dollar buyout to vacate their luxury apartment of three decades. The $475,000 voluntary buyout highlights what landlords may have to pay in a city with strict rent control and soaring rents. San Francisco has among the strongest tenant protections in the country, which encourages tenants to hang on to apartments as market prices go up.