Mixed results…Emergency debt measures…Air travel snags

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Monday after a day of choppy trading. Investors were balancing unease about the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant against another round of encouraging company earnings. The S&P lost 0.2% It was slightly higher for much of the day before turning lower in the last half-hour of trading. Roughly 150 members of the index will report their results this week, and the July jobs report comes out on Friday. Square rose 10.2% after saying it would acquire the “buy now, pay later” company Afterpay for $29 billion.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Treasury Department has unveiled plans to borrow $673 billion in the current quarter while employing emergency measures to keep the government from an unprecedented default on the national debt. The department said Monday that its plans for borrowing in the July-September period assume Congress will pass either a suspension of the current debt limit or an increase in the limit. The debt limit had been suspended for two years but has gone back into effect at the level where the debt stood on Sunday — $28.4 trillion.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was “unable to find legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium.” It asks that states and local governments put in policies to keep renters in their homes. Mass evictions could potentially worsen the recent spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Roughly 1.4 million households told the Census Bureau they could “very likely” be evicted from their rentals in the next two months. But the Biden administration says it is unable to take action. But it also notes that state-level efforts to stop evictions would spare a third of the country from evictions over the next month.

WASINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is looking to speed up consideration of a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. He promised on Monday that fellow Democrats would work with Republicans to put together a package of amendments for the Senate’s consideration. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocked in at some 2,700 pages late Sunday. Republican leader Mitch McConnell is praising those who crafted the bill, but says that senators from both sides of the aisle need a chance to put their states’ imprints on the bill. The spending is broadly popular among lawmakers, bringing big-ticket items that cities and states can rarely afford on their own.

DALLAS (AP) — It’s summertime and airports are packed with vacationers again. And combined with bad weather popping up in places, that’s causing problems for the airlines. The U.S. set another pandemic-era record for travel on Sunday, with more than 2.2 million people going through airport checkpoints. That’s the biggest number in 17 months, although travel is still not quite back to pre-pandemic levels. The big crowds and summer thunderstorms are creating headaches for travelers, because thousands of flights a day are running late, and hundreds more are canceled.