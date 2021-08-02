Stocks gain…Fast track for infrastructure..Losing patience

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising as investors embrace another strong set of earnings as well as progress in Washington on passing a major infrastructure package. The S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The benchmark index ended July higher, its sixth straight month of gains. This week will be busy for investors. Roughly 150 members of the S&P 500 will report their results and the July jobs report comes out on Friday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is looking to speed up consideration of a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. He promised today that fellow Democrats would work with Republicans to put together a package of amendments for the Senate’s consideration. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocked in at some 2,700 pages late Sunday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it’s “unfathomable” that Americans will be evicted during the COVID-19 crisis. Backed by the influential Congressional Black Caucus, the Democratic leadership in Congress intensified pressure today on President Joe Biden’s administration to immediately extend the nation’s eviction moratorium to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes. An estimated 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says workers in New York City’s airports and public transit system will have to get vaccinations or face weekly testing for the coronavirus, but he stopped short of mandating either masks or inoculations for the general public. Speaking to reporters, the Democrat said he no longer has the legal authority to make masking mandatory. Cuomo urged bars and restaurants to adopt a policy of only serving vaccinated people and said that more hospitals should require workers to get vaccines.

NEW YORK (AP) — Employers are increasingly losing patience with unvaccinated workers. A growing number of businesses are requiring their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, alarmed by the rise of the more contagious delta variant and frustrated that vaccination rates in the U.S. have plateaued. Others are stopping short of a mandate while taking steps to make it more onerous for workers to remain unvaccinated, requiring them to take regular COVID tests or denying them certain privileges reserved only for the vaccinated.