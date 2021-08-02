US stocks start strong…manufacturing growth slows

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are starting August on a strong note after the S&P 500 closed out its sixth straight month of gains. At 10:57 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 17 points, to 4,412. The Dow was up 125 points, to 35,061. And the Nasdaq was up 77 points, to 14,750.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed in July as companies continued to face supply-chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, says its index of manufacturing activity declined by 1.1 percentage points to a reading of 59.5. The index stood at 60.6 in June. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector.

MILAN (AP) — Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari has surged back to second-quarter growth. The company has posted a 206-million-euro ($245 million) profit after seeing its earnings drop precipitously in the same period a year ago due to the pandemic shutdown. Ferrari says net profit for the three months ending June 30 compared with 9 million euros last year, when the company was forced to shut production for seven weeks. It was also an improvement over the 184 million euro profit posted in the same period of 2019, before the pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — Foot Locker is acquiring a pair of companies in deals worth a total of more than $1 billion. The footwear and clothing company says it’s buying Text Trading Co., which owns and licenses Japanese retailer atmos, for $360 million. The transaction accelerates Foot Locker’s Asia-Pacific expansion. Foot Locker also says it’s buying athletic footwear and clothing company Eurostar for $750 million. Both deals are expected to close late in the third quarter.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The majority of low-income families in the European Union can’t afford a summer vacation, according to a study by the the European Trade Union Confederation. That’s more than 35 million people. The union analyzed data from Eurostat, the bloc’s statistical office. According to study, 28% of EU citizens don’t have the means to enjoy even a one-week vacation away from home. The study stressed that this rose to 59.5% for people whose income fell below Eurostat’s at-risk-of-poverty threshold, which is set at 60% of national median income.