Stock regain footing…Moratorium returning

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off a wobbly start and ended higher Tuesday as traders weighed another big set of company earning reports. Investors were also closely monitoring the latest developments with COVID-19 and its potential impact on a still-recovering economy amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant. The S&P rose 0.8%. Health care and technology stocks led gains. Activision Blizzard fell 3.5% after the head of Blizzard Entertainment said he would resign after the company was hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit. Clorox slumped 9.5% after the company’s results missed analysts’ forecasts.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. That’s according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections. The ban helps to heal a rift with liberal Democratic lawmakers who were calling on executive action to keep renters in their homes after a prior moratorium lapsed at the end of July.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The senators who spent months stitching together a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package are now trying to sell it to the American people. A key vote is expected later this week that would push a long recognized national priority much closer to the finish line, after years of talk. The lawmakers are part of a group that they like to call the G-10, for gang of 10. They are appealing to the wishes of many voters for more bipartisanship in Congress — along with better airports, roads and internet service without being directly asked to pay for those improvements through higher income taxes or user fees.

SILVER SPRING, Md (AP) — The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission said that investors need more protection in the cryptocurrency market, which he said is “rife with fraud, scams and abuse.” Gary Gensler, appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the body that regulates securities markets, listed several areas where crypto needed to be reigned in or regulated, particularly with regard to money laundering, sanctions, tax collection and extortion via ransomware.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s another difficult travel day for passengers booked on Spirit Airlines. The budget airline canceled nearly half its schedule for Tuesday by early afternoon. It’s the third straight day of extremely high cancellation numbers at Spirit. A spokesman says Spirit is dealing with problems created by bad weather, system outages and staffing shortages. American Airlines is also scrambling. It has canceled around 10% of its flights Tuesday. Both Spirit and American have been struggling with widespread delays and cancellations since the weekend.