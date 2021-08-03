Stocks gain…Tyson workers need vaccination…JetBlue stays

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned higher in afternoon trading as traders weigh another big set of company earnings reports. The S&P 500 index rose 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite index rose 0.3%. Technology stocks led gains.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Meat processer Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employer of front-line workers to so amid a resurgence of the virus. Microsoft also announced that it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and visitors to its U.S. offices starting in September, following similar actions recently taken by Google and Facebook. Unionized auto workers at three companies — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — will have to go back to wearing masks regardless of their vaccination status.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida has taken a step to halt investment of state resources in the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s over its decision to stop selling ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. Gov. Ron DeSantis says the State Board of Administration has added London-based Unilever to its list of companies that boycott Israel. This means that if Ben & Jerry’s position on Israel is not reversed in 90 days, Florida will not invest in or contract with Unilever or its subsidiaries.

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue is staying in the Big Apple. The airline said Tuesday that it will keep its headquarters in New York and expand its flagship terminal at JFK Airport. The airline had considered moving its headquarters to Florida. The company has been based in New York since it was founded in 1998. New York politicians are crowing about JetBlue’s decision to stay put. CEO Robin Hayes says the city is still a great place to live, work and visit.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission says investors need more protection in the cryptocurrency market, which he said is “rife with fraud, scams and abuse.” Gary Gensler, appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the body that regulates securities markets, listed several areas where crypto needed to be reigned in or regulated, particularly with regard to money laundering, sanctions, tax collection and extortion via ransomware.