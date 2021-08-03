Stocks slightly lower…US ships vaccine…Cruise ship visit

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been slightly lower in early trading, as traders weigh another big set of company earnings reports. Investors also are remaining cautious amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19. The S&P 500 index was down 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite index was down 0.3% as well.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. has shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries, ranging from Afghanistan to Zambia. President Joe Biden was expected to discuss that milestone and more Tuesday in remarks about the U.S. strategy to slow the spread of the coronavirus abroad.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Carnival Mardi Gras has docked in Puerto Rico — the first cruise ship to visit the U.S. territory since the pandemic began. The ship arrives as Puerto Rico is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases blamed on the Delta variant, but also as it seeks to restart its tourism sector, which depended on record numbers of cruise ship passengers visiting in recent years.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s a perfect day for Reese Witherspoon as the actress and producer is selling the media company she founded to a newly formed company backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal was worth about $900 million. Witherspoon, known for her roles in films such as “Legally Blonde” and “Walk the Line,” created Hello Sunshine in 2016.

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s climate change envoy says it will stick to its goal of having its carbon emissions peak by 2030. U.S. and British officials have urged it to do more to limit global warming. The climate envoy says China is still developing and its goal of going from peak carbon emissions in 2030 to carbon neutrality in 2060 is much faster than those of developed nations.