Stocks off highs, Mexican Gov’t suing U.S. Gun Manufacturers

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street today pulling the S&P below the record high it had set a day earlier. The benchmark index fell 0.5%, weighed down by losses in industrial companies, banks, and consumer-facing companies. A disappointing report on the job market helped discourage would-be buyers. Payroll processor ADP said employment at private companies was weaker than expected last month. The government’s broader jobs report comes out on Friday. Investors brushed off solid earnings from several large companies, sending shares of General Motors and CVS lower. Oil prices fell more than 3%.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government is suing U.S. gun manufacturers and distributors, arguing that their commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names in guns. The Mexican government argues that the companies know that their practices contribute to the trafficking of guns to Mexico and facilitate it. Mexico wants compensation for the havoc the guns have wrought in its country. The sale of firearms is severely restricted in Mexico, but thousands of guns are smuggled into Mexico by the country’s powerful drug cartels.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Uber’s ride-hailing service is regaining most of the momentum it lost during the pandemic. Its delivery service is also growing at a torrid pace, indicating that some homebound habits may be here to stay, even though people are going out again. Those two trends produced Uber’s best quarterly report since the pandemic clobbered the San Francisco company 17 months ago. The results released today included a rare profit stemming from a one-time gain of $1.4 billion that eclipsed the ongoing losses from Uber’s business. In a telling sign of progress, the company’s revenue more than doubled from a year ago, topping analyst projections.

WASHINGTON (AP) Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had vowed to be “100% focused” on stopping President Joe Biden’s agenda. But when it comes to the bipartisan infrastructure plan, McConnell has been acting and voting like a lawmaker ready to set aside his reputation as a roadblock for one of the Democratic president’s chief legislative priorities, a roughly $1 trillion public works bill. Some colleagues say McConnell simply likes the bill and that his state would benefit from the federal investments. Others say McConnell thinks the bill could help some of the Republicans in contested elections next year if they pass it and send government aid to their states.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tuna fishing boat based in the Pacific island nation of Fiji that has been accused of essentially enslaving its crew was blocked today from importing seafood into the United States. It’s part of an increasing effort to keep goods produced with forced labor from entering the country. U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued an order to stop any shipments in American ports from the Hangton No. 112, a longliner operated by a Chinese national, after the agency determined there was credible evidence that the crew was subjected to conditions defined as forced labor under international standards.