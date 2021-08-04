Stocks slip…Growth in services sector hits record high

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in early trading on Wall Street as investors weigh the latest batch of corporate earnings and jobs data. The S&P 500 fell back 0.2%, a day after it managed to set another record high. A mix of retailers, consumer goods makers and industrial companies weighed down the broader market. A survey from payroll processor ADP showed employment at private companies was weaker than expected last month. The government’s broader jobs report comes out on Friday. Investors brushed off solid earnings for several large companies, sending shares of General Motors and CVS lower. Oil prices fell about 3%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, increased to a record pace in July even as businesses continued to face challenges in hiring workers. The Institute for Supply Management reports that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 64.1 in July, up from 60.1 in June. It was the fastest pace since this series began in 2008. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries. On Monday, ISM reported that growth in manufacturing had slowed for a second straight month amid on-going supply-chain problems.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it will raise $126 billion to finance the government in a series of auctions next week by employing emergency measures to keep from broaching the newly imposed debt limit. The Treasury announcement, part of Treasury’s quarterly refunding operations, will see the $126 billion raised by auctioning 3 and 10-year notes and a 30-year bond with the auctions occurring on Tuesday through Wednesday of next week. Those auctions will raise money to meet debt-servicing requirements on $58.6 billion in Treasury notes and bonds that are coming due plus raising approximately $67.4 billion in new cash to keep the government operating.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors made a healthy $2.8 billion net profit in the second quarter, despite a computer chip shortage that temporarily closed some of its factories. The earnings came even though GM plants cranked out 200,000 fewer vehicles than they did during the same period in 2019, the last comparable quarter before the pandemic. The automaker told the same story as rivals Ford and Stellantis, saying that high prices and strong demand for expensive pickup trucks and luxury SUVs overcame inventory shortages. Excluding one-time items, GM made $1.97 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.82. Revenue was $34.2 billion, which also exceeded analysts’ estimates. GM raised its guidance for the full year to pretax earnings of $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion.

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says employees must be fully vaccinated to enter the company’s U.S. offices and other worksites, starting next month. The Redmond-based tech giant has told employees it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S. The company also said it will have a process to accommodate employees “who have a medical condition or other protected reason, such as religion, which prevent them from getting vaccinated.” The company is also delaying its return to the office until Oct. 4.