Stocks slip…Robinhood soars

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors weigh the latest batch of corporate earnings and jobs data. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, a day after it managed to set another record high. A mix of retailers, consumer goods makers and industrial companies weighed down the broader market. A survey from payroll processor ADP showed employment at private companies was weaker than expected last month. The government’s broader jobs report comes out on Friday. Investors brushed off solid earnings for several large companies, sending shares of General Motors and CVS lower. Oil prices fell more than 3%.

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood’s stock is flying again – jumping so much today that its trading was temporarily halted three times in the first half hour. Shares of Robinhood Markets were up 44.4% this afternoon, accelerating what’s already been a blistering week of gains. It’s a sharp turnaround from their lackluster debut last week, when the stock dropped 8.4% from its initial price of $38 on Thursday. Robinhood has found support from some big names on Wall Street. Cathie Wood, a star stock picker who focuses on innovative companies, has bought shares.

UNDATED (AP) — Vaccines and a return to normal care levels helped push CVS Health past Wall Street’s second-quarter expectations, but the resurging COVID-19 pandemic is clouding the health care giant’s 2022 expectations. Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin told analysts the company always aims for double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share. But he wouldn’t repeat that goal for next year, given rising COVID-19 cases and falling vaccination rates. He said his lower expectations had nothing to do with the company’s core business. CVS Health shares fell deeper than the broader market in Wednesday trading.

UNDATED (AP) — Target is joining a growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance at select online institutions for its front-line workers amid a fiercely competitive labor market. The Minneapolis-based discounter says it plans to spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs in business-oriented majors at select institutions such as University of Arizona and University of Denver. Like a slew of other big names, including Walmart, Taco Bell and Disney, Target is teaming up with Guild Education, a Denver startup that negotiates deals between companies and colleges for the program. Target’s program will be available this fall for more than 340,000 U.S.-based part-time and full-time students.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York International Auto Show has become a casualty of the fast-spreading coronavirus delta variant. Show organizers said today that they’ve decided to cancel it this year, a little over two weeks before the scheduled start. They cited the spread of the variant and recent restrictions announced by state and local officials to fight it. The show was scheduled to begin with a press day on Aug. 19. The next show is now set for April.