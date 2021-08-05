Stocks notch more highs, Senate GOP dig in on debt limit

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street today, notching more record highs for the S&P and the Nasdaq. Investors were encouraged by improving job market data and some solid corporate earnings reports. The S&P added 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. The Dow rose 0.8%. The gains were broad in what has been a choppy week of trading, with technology companies leading the way. Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market. Weber, the pioneering maker of grills, rose sharply on its first day of trading. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.21%.

NEW YORK (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans will oppose raising the federal debt limit if Democrats pursue their $3.5 trillion plan to strengthen social and environment programs. The Kentucky Republican’s threat was the most explicit he’s been about his desire to force Democrats into either of two unpalatable options. They could either take the politically unpopular step of unilaterally renewing the government’s borrowing authority, or to pare back President Joe Biden’s domestic policy agenda. His remarks suggest a showdown between the two parties, with the government’s financial soundness in the balance.

UNDATED (AP) — Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat says that its revenue jumped 32% in the second quarter as demand from restaurants returned. But the company’s shares dropped after it forecast lower-than-expected third-quarter sales. The company’s U.S. food-service sales more than tripled in the April-June period as more dining rooms reopened and people ate out. But Beyond Meat said retail demand was down 14%, reflecting a drop from the pandemic stockpiling of 2020. The company reported a second-quarter net loss of 31 cents per share. That was a bigger loss than the 23 cents analysts had forecast.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A New York-based real estate investment firm will emerge as the largest landholder on the Las Vegas Strip under a $17.2 billion property deal between landholding affiliates of casino giants Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International. The deal between VICI Properties Inc. and Las Vegas-based MGM Growth Properties involves companies with properties in 15 states. But an MGM official says customers should see no changes. VICI owns properties and leases them back to hospitality and entertainment operators. The transaction is expected to close by next summer. It easily ranks among the biggest real estate deals ever on the Las Vegas Strip.

JANUARY (AP) — Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January as COVID-19 cases surge nationally due to the delta variant. Unlike its Seattle-area rival Microsoft and other tech giants, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office. The company says Thursday that unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks in the office.