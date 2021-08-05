Stocks rise…Jobless claims fall

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher on Wall Street as investors review encouraging jobs market data and a strong batch of corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Gains were broad in what has been a choppy week of trading. More than 75% of companies in the benchmark S&P 500 rose, with banks and a mix of consumer-facing companies leading the way. Investors will watch Weber, the pioneering maker of grills and other outdoor cooking equipment, which makes its stock market debut later today.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession. The Labor Department says unemployment claims dropped to 385,000 from a revised 399,000 the week before. The applications have more or less fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. Still, they remain high by historic levels: Before the pandemic slammed the United States in March 2020, they were coming in at around 220,000 a week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $75.7 billion in June as a rebounding American economy sent demand for imports surging. The Commerce Department reports that the deficit rose 6.7% from a revised May deficit of $71 billion. The June deficit set a record, topping the old mark of $75 billion set in March. The trade deficit represents the gap between what the country exports to the rest of the world and what it purchases from other countries. In June, exports edged up a modest 0.5% while imports surged by 2.1%.

UNDATED (AP) — Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, pushing the vaccine developer into a profit. The company also said today that an analysis showed its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose. The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna’s only commercially approved product. It also is developing several vaccines that aim to guard against the flu, Zika and HIV among other viruses. The company’s website says those are all in early stages of clinical testing. Overall, Moderna earned $2.78 billion in the second quarter. That compares to a $117,000 loss last year.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways says it has grounded 13 Airbus A350s over degradation of the plane’s fuselage. Qatar Airways made the announcement today, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker. It says the aircraft will be removed “from service until such time as the root cause can be established and a satisfactory solution made available to permanently correct the underlying condition.” Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Qatar Airways, based in the energy-rich Arabian Peninsula nation of the same name, is a major East-West long-haul carrier. It is one of the biggest buyers of the twin-aisle aircraft.