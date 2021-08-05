Stocks rise…Longtime AFL-CIO chief Trumka dies

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors review encouraging jobs data and a strong batch of corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%. The Nasdaq rose 0.6%. The gains were broad in what has been a choppy week of trading, with technology companies leading the way. Banks made solid gains as long-term bond yields rose, which they rely on to charge higher interest on loans. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. Weber, the pioneering maker of grills, rose sharply on its first day of trading. It was up more than 19% at midday after opening at $17.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longtime president of the AFL-CIO labor union has died at age 72. Richard Trumka had been AFL-CIO president since 2009, after serving as the organization’s secretary-treasurer for 14 years. The AFL-CIO says in a statement that “The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today.” Trumka oversaw a federation with more than 12.5 million members. Details of his death, including the cause and where he died, were not immediately available.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January 2022 as COVID-19 cases surge nationally due to the delta variant. The Seattle Times, which detailed the tech giant’s delay in returning to offices from internal messages, reports that unlike its Seattle-area rival Microsoft, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office. Amazon’s delay affects the roughly 60,000 people working in its offices in Seattle and Bellevue, as well as tens of thousands more corporate Amazon employees worldwide. Amazon is Washington state’s largest private employer.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moderna officials say protection from its COVID-19 vaccine is holding up well, but it’s planning for booster doses to help fight the contagious delta variant. The shots remain 93% effective four to six months after the second dose, according to the latest tracking of Moderna’s 30,000-person vaccine study. Real-world evidence from multiple countries shows protection, especially against hospitalizations and deaths, remains strong against the delta variant. But Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge says a “booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible” this winter. He says a half-dose of the original vaccine given six to eight months after people’s second shot may provide a sufficient boost.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates are flat to lower this week, with the average for the key 30-year home loan below 3% for the sixth straight week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average for the 30-year mortgage fell to 2.77% from 2.80% last week. The benchmark rate, which reached a peak this year of 3.18% in April, stood at 2.88% a year ago. The rate for a 15-year loan remained at a historically low 2.10%.