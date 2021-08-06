Global stocks mixed…Awaiting US jobs data

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed today as investors watch for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the world’s biggest economy. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was unchanged, while the DAX in Frankfurt opened 0.3% higher. The CAC in Paris gained 0.5%. In Asian trading, the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.5% lower while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was flat. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.3%. The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.2%. Wall Street futures are little changed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Today’s Labor Department’s July jobs report is expected to show that the United States added more than 860,000 jobs in July, topping June’s 850,000. That’s according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet. The rollout of vaccines has encouraged businesses to reopen and consumers to return to shops, restaurants and bars they’d shunned for months after the pandemic struck.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — President Xi Jinping says China will supply 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries through this year, increasing its commitment as the largest exporter of the shots. The figure likely includes 770 million doses China has already donated or exported. There are concerns whether the Chinese-made vaccines, adequately protect against new variants. Chinese companies say they are tailoring new versions of the shots to the new variants.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways says it has grounded 13 Airbus A350s over degradation of the plane’s fuselage. The airline says the aircraft will be removed “from service until such time as the root cause can be established and a satisfactory solution made available to permanently correct the underlying condition.” Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Google co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country. Immigration New Zealand says Page first applied for residency in November under a special visa open to people with at least 10 million New Zealand dollars ($7 million) to invest.